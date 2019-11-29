Nattie Neidhart Is Blindsided When Sonya Deville's Girlfriend Joins the Divas' Maui Vacation

Not that kind of girls' trip!

When Nattie Neidhart planned a post-WrestleMania vacation for herself and her WWE co-workers, she thought everyone understood the paradise excursion was invite-only.

"I thought that I made it clear to all the girls that we weren't gonna bring our significant others," the athlete explains in this clip from Tuesday's new Total Divas. "Because the whole point of the trip is to celebrate what we did at WrestleMania."

The trip's attendees include Carmella and Liv Morgan (plus Trinity Fatu, who's arriving later) both of whom appear to be on the same page as its organizer when they convene, respectively solo, near the Maui airport's baggage carousel. Sonya Deville, on the other hand, didn't get Nattie's memo about plus ones.