Ugg Holiday Boots Are Here—And They're Adorable

by Carly Milne | Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 11:49 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Get ready for the holidays in style with this super cute collab! For its 20th anniversary, Zappos is offering a new and exclusive collection with Ugg featuring cozy, holiday sweater-themed boots and slippers… and they're available now!
You can warm your tootsies in two special styles, featuring a festive print made just for the holidays. And while the outside screams holiday sweater goodness, the inside is all Ugg, boasting their signature cozy lining—perfect for keeping your feet toasty in front of the fire, or when you're out tromping through the snow.
They're so adorable, we want them both! Can you only choose one? Pick your fave—or get both—below!
How can you resist going caroling through the neighborhood in a pair of these boots?
These cozy holiday slippers were practically made for Freeform holiday movie marathons.
Need more fashion inspo? Shop our Black Friday Guide and Holiday Gift Guides!
