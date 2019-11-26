Why 90 Day Fiancé Hasn't Had a Gay Couple (Yet)

90 Day Fiancé has given fans so much. In addition to highlighting other cultures—and sometimes an inability for America's to comprehend those other cultures—the TLC franchise has unleashed seven seasons of the mothership and multiple spinoffs full of drama, meme-able moments and head-scratching couplings. However, there's one thing the reality show has yet to feature since its 2014 debut: a same-sex couple.

TLC's Alon Orstein, senior vice president of production and development at TLC, said a same-sex couple is "absolutely a possibility," and he said it "almost certainly will happen."

"At this moment, as far as the stuff that has aired, we just hadn't found the quite right couple. And there's also the times we did find people who we liked, but people drop out for all different sorts of reasons," he said.