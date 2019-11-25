K-Pop Star Goo Hara Penned "Pessimistic" Note Before Death, Authorities Say

by kelli boyle | Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 10:50 AM
K-Pop star Goo Hara's death shocked the world on Sunday. Now, South Korean police have revealed new information regarding her tragic passing.
According to South China Morning Post, police reported that the former Kara member left a note in her Seoul apartment in before her death. "A handwritten note that was pessimistic about her life was found on a living room table," said Lee Yong-pyo, commissioner of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. The cause of death remains under investigation and suicide has not yet been ruled out.
Hara's heartbreaking death comes six months after an apparent suicide attempt in her apartment. The star was hospitalized in May following the incident, prompting her to apologize to her fans upon her release. According to South China Morning Post, the singer told her fans she had been "in agony over a number of issues" leading up to her hospitalization.
While she did not directly address what had left her in agony, fans of the singer felt it could have been a result of the actions of her ex-boyfriend, Choi Jong-bum.
In 2018, Hara reportedly filed a lawsuit against her ex for allegedly threatening to release explicit videos of the two of them. According to Newsweek, the man was found guilty of physical assault, threatening behavior and the use of unnecessary force as well as property damages, but not sexual assault, following the lawsuit.
However, following the incident, Hara's life seemed to take a positive turn. According to the BBC, she had performed in a handful of comeback concerts.
The K-Pop star's untimely death came just weeks after Hara's friend, fellow K-Pop artist Sulli committed suicide.
Our thoughts go out to her friends and family during this difficult time.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?