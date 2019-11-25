K-Pop Star Goo Hara Penned "Pessimistic" Note Before Death, Authorities Say

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 10:50 AM

K-Pop star Goo Hara's death shocked the world on Sunday. Now, South Korean police have revealed new information regarding her tragic passing.

According to South China Morning Post, police reported that the former Kara member left a note in her Seoul apartment in before her death. "A handwritten note that was pessimistic about her life was found on a living room table," said Lee Yong-pyo, commissioner of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.  The cause of death remains under investigation and suicide has not yet been ruled out.

Hara's heartbreaking death comes six months after an apparent suicide attempt in her apartment. The star was hospitalized in May following the incident, prompting her to apologize to her fans upon her release. According to South China Morning Post, the singer told her fans she had been "in agony over a number of issues" leading up to her hospitalization.

While she did not directly address what had left her in agony, fans of the singer felt it could have been a result of the actions of her ex-boyfriend, Choi Jong-bum.

In 2018, Hara reportedly filed a lawsuit against her ex for allegedly threatening to release explicit videos of the two of them. According to Newsweek, the man was found guilty of physical assault, threatening behavior and the use of unnecessary force as well as property damages, but not sexual assault, following the lawsuit.

However, following the incident, Hara's life seemed to take a positive turn. According to the BBC, she had performed in a handful of comeback concerts.

The K-Pop star's untimely death came just weeks after Hara's friend, fellow K-Pop artist Sulli committed suicide.

Our thoughts go out to her friends and family during this difficult time.

