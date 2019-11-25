Look Back on Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman's Private Romance

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 10:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Joel Schiffman, Hoda Kotb

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Time

Hoda Kotb is heading into the holidays an engaged lady

As has become customary over the years, the Today co-anchor shared the big personal news live on TV Monday morning, taking even her famous colleagues by surprise. Amid all the on-set excitement, Kotb confirmed her longtime partner Joel Schiffman popped the question while the two were on vacation.

As the anchor recalled, she and her longtime beau were finishing dinner on the beach when Schiffman revealed he had something else he wanted to say. Meanwhile, Kotb was totally shocked. 

While the journalist is beaming with joy, they have not yet figured out how to explain the milestone to their two younger daughters. "How are we gonna explain, 'Your parents are going to get married?'" she asked with a laugh. 

"You've got two built-in flower girls," Al Rokerpointed out. 

Watch

Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Gush Over Daughters

Needless to say, Kotb is as happy as can be. "Love that Joel," she said with a smile on her face. 

It seems not much has changed since these two coupled up six years ago. "Joel showed me that anything is possible. Like, at 50 years old, you can have butterflies—you can feel that again," she told Closer Weekly in 2015. "At 50, you can trust someone and realize that there are second chances in life. Joel showed me all of that."

Now, as the two prepare to embark on the next chapter of their heartwarming romance, this couple has already experienced many special milestones in their years together. Revisit their sweet path as a couple in E!'s gallery below!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Hoda Kotb, Joel Schiffman, Instagram

Instagram

Pairing Up

The private pair kept their romance out of the spotlight after being introduced by Kotb's producer. In fact, the journalist had not used her beau's real name publicly until two years into their romance. 

Hoda Kotb, Joel Schiffman, Instagram

Instagram

Moving In

In 2016, Kotb revealed they were taking a big step in their relationship by getting an apartment together.

Hoda Kotb, Joel Schiffman, Instagram

Instagram

Starting a Family

Then, in February 2017, the couple became parents together after Kotb adopted her first child, daughter Haley Joy

Article continues below

Hoda Kotb, Joel Schiffman, Instagram

Instagram

Family of Four

Two years later, the couple's family grew by one when the broadcaster adopted their second daughterHope Catherine

Hoda Kotb, Joel Schiffman, Instagram

Instagram

All Smiles

While they typically keep their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, fans can always count on Kotb to occasionally share sweet snaps of them together on social media. 

Hoda Kotb, Joel Schiffman

Courtesy of Today

Yes!

In November 2019, Joel popped the question while on vacation with his future wife. 

Article continues below

Joel Schiffman, Hoda Kotb

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Time

Wedding Bells

After not rejecting the idea of marrying again years earlier, wedding bells are officially ringing for Hoda. Now, we just have to stay tuned for the day she walks down the aisle. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lil Nas X, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Lil Nas X Shares What He Really Likes To Eat On His Panini

Selena Gomez, Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Bieber Shows Support For Selena Gomez After Her 2019 American Music Awards Performance

Zappo Uggs

Ugg Holiday Boots Are Here—And They're Adorable

Billie Eilish

Why Billie Eilish Feels Like She's "Living Someone Else's Life" At the 2019 AMAs

Kim Kardashian, Fashion Police Widget

Kim Kardashian Explains Why She's Dressing Less Sexy in 2020

NeNe Leakes' Reaction to Wendy Williams' Sex Life Is Everything

Fergie, Josh Duhamel, Tom Ford

Fergie and Josh Duhamel Finalize Their Divorce 2 Years After Separation

TAGS/ Hoda Kotb , Couples , Engagements , , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.