Blake Lively Hilariously Makes Being "High" In the Hospital Look Glamorous

There is no look Blake Lively can't pull off!

The actress took to her Instagram to show off a hilarious video from almost two years ago when she was in the hospital healing from an injury on the set of her latest film The Rhythm Section. Things got a little rough during a stunt she was filming, and Blake ended up hurting her hand. However, the video her husband Ryan Reynolds took of her was absolutely hilarious.

The couple is known for their hijinks together, and this video proves they are just as hilarious behind the scenes as they are on a red carpet together. "Literally 4 weeks after I said, 'I'd give my right hand to be in this movie!' (Good thing no one told me to 'break a leg')." she captioned the video. "My husband somehow knew 'Wild Thing' would be my version of smelling salts. I've never felt so seen. Or high. Also...I have zero recollection of this."