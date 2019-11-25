T.I. Breaks His Silence After Controversial Hymen Comments

T.I. is speaking out about his controversial comments regarding his daughter's hymen.

In early November, the 39-year-old rapper said on the Ladies Like Us podcast that he goes to the gynecologist with his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah Harris, in order to "check her hymen." The eyebrow-raising conversation started when T.I. was asked if he's "had the sex talk" with his daughters.

"Have I? We go...Deyjah's 18, just graduated high school, now she's attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself," T.I. said. "And, yes, not only have we had the conversation...we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen."

He went on to recall a trip to the doctor after Deyjah's 16th birthday.

"I said, 'Look doc, she don't ride no horses, she don't ride no bike, she don't play no sports, man, just check the hymen please and give me back my results, expeditiously," T.I. recalled, laughing. "But I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact."

T.I.'s comments sparked an outrage on social media, with celebs like Chrissy Teigen and Iggy Azalea sharing their reaction to his statements.