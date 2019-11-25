Vote for Which Star Was Best Dressed at the 2019 American Music Awards

Last night, the American Music Awards went down at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where there were plenty of unforgettable moments like Selena Gomez's return to the award show stage to perform live and watching Taylor Swift accept the Artist of the Decade award.

While we loved everything that was happening during the awards, we loved the red carpet fashion before the show, too! Now, we're asking you to sound off on who was the best dressed of the night.

Swift had us green with envy when she stepped out in a shimmery, olive Julien Macdonald gown while Gomez turned heads in a more neon version of the hue, rocking a Versace cocktail number amplified by a glistening Roberto Coin diamond necklace.

Versace made its way to the carpet again when Kesha arrived sporting the brand's signature baroque print with a belted-robe dress and matching shoes.

Prints also had another moment with Big Freedia's tracksuit and cape ensemble by Libertine. With the duo performing "Raising Hell" later together, it was fitting that both artists wore powerful, bold outfits on the carpet.