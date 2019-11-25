Sex Education Is Literally a Work of Art for Season 2

It won't be long now until you can continue Sex Education with Netflix. The fan-favorite comedy returns for a season two of eight episodes on Friday, Jan. 17 on Netflix. The season two premiere comes more than a year after the first season dropped on the streamer in January 2019.

The premiere date was announced through a mural in London featuring Otis, Eric, Jean and the rest of the Sex Education folks. See the mural above.

Starring Asa Butterfield as Otis, a high schooler who uses his sexual expertise to help out his classmates, Sex Education was embraced by viewers. Netflix said the show had more than 40 million viewers within a month.