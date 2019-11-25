Sex Education Is Literally a Work of Art for Season 2

Netflix
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 8:38 AM
Netflix
It won't be long now until you can continue Sex Education with Netflix. The fan-favorite comedy returns for a season two of eight episodes on Friday, Jan. 17 on Netflix. The season two premiere comes more than a year after the first season dropped on the streamer in January 2019.
The premiere date was announced through a mural in London featuring Otis, Eric, Jean and the rest of the Sex Education folks. See the mural above.
Starring Asa Butterfield as Otis, a high schooler who uses his sexual expertise to help out his classmates, Sex Education was embraced by viewers. Netflix said the show had more than 40 million viewers within a month.
Gillian Anderson stars as Jean, Otis' sex therapist mom. The cast also includes Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Aimee Lou Wood, Tanya Reynolds and Patricia Allison.
When season one ended, Otis had a breakthrough with his own sexual urges and now in season two he must master them to make progress with his girlfriend, Ola. Season two will also features him dealing with his strained relationship with Maeve. Look for a Chlamydia outbreak at school, which makes people think there needs to be better sex education at school. Enter Jean? Meanwhile, Adam was sent to military school after beginning a romance with Eric.
"The reception to season one has been so exciting. Seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible," creator Laurie Dunn said in a statement when season two was announced. "I'm hugely grateful to every person that has taken the time to watch the series, and I can't wait to continue this amazing journey."
Get a first look at the new season below.
Netflix
Eric has new-found self-confidence, but finds it's attracting unfamiliar kinds of attention.
Netflix
Lily (Tanya Reynolds) hits pause on her sexual endeavors to focus on her creative talents. Look for her to find a new friend in Ola (Patricia Allison).
Netflix
Jean and Jakob's (Mikael Persbrandt) relationship is thrust into the spotlight, forcing them to learn how to operate as a blended family.
Netflix
Jackson (Kedar Willaims-Stirling) is under the gun to succeed, this time with his school work, thanks to his parents and their pressures on him.
Netflix
Maeve and Aimee's (Aimee Lou Wood) friendship is stronger than ever thanks to Aimee ditching her old friend group.
Netflix
When viewers last saw Adam (Connor Swindells), he was sent off to military school. It's there viewers find him, and he's still conflicted by his feelings for Eric.
Sex Education premieres Friday, Jan. 17 on Netflix.
