No One Enjoyed Shania Twain’s 2019 American Music Awards Performance More Than Post Malone

Man! He feels like a stan.

The 2019 American Music Awards was packed with some amazing moments. Taylor Swift gave an unforgettable Artist of the Decade performance. Billie Eilish and Lizzo took to the AMAs stage for the very first time. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello set the stage on fire with their rendition of "Señorita." But of all of these moments, Post Malone loved Shania Twain's turn on the stage most of all.

While the country icon showcased a medley of her greatest hits during Sunday's award ceremony, the "Sunflower" singer was seen in the audience living his absolute best life. And luckily for the internet, the moment was caught on video.

Malone's road manager, Jay Santiago, posted the hilarious moment to his Instagram Story during the show. The video showed the musician dancing and singing every line of the iconic bop "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" with a beer in his hand, giving us all the most relatable moment ever.