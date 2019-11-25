See All the Candid Moments at the 2019 American Music Awards

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 7:10 AM

Post Malone, American Music Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

The stars couldn't hide their emotions at the 2019 American Music Awards

On Sunday, one of music's biggest nights unfolded once again for another year inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. There, famous faces like Taylor SwiftHalsey and Billie Eilish took the stage as winners while fan favorites like Selena GomezLizzo and Shania Twain serenaded the audience with headline-making performances

The show ended on a major high note with Swift setting a new record for most American Music Award wins ever and simultaneously making history. 

With such a jam-packed show, there were some moments the TV cameras didn't catch—but the photographers did! 

2019 American Music Awards: Candid Photos

From plenty of PDA on the red carpet to Post Malone laughing with a drink in hand in the audience, it's clear from the photos the stars had quite the fun night at the American Music Awards. 

But, don't just take our word for it! Check out all of the candid photos from this year's award show in E!'s gallery above! 

