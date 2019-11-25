See All the Candid Moments at the 2019 American Music Awards

Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp
From plenty of PDA on the red carpet to Post Malone laughing with a drink in hand in the audience, it's clear from the photos the stars had quite the fun night at the American Music Awards.
But, don't just take our word for it! Check out all of the candid photos from this year's award show in E!'s gallery below!
Lizzo & Lil Nas X
These stars brought plenty of fun style to the 2019 American Music Awards.
Post Malone & Billie Eilish
Have you ever seen a sweeter hug?
Carrie Underwood
The country songstress was applauding from the audience.
Billie Eilish & will.i.am
Spotted: two bright stars!
Kesha & Lil Nas X
The performers embraced in front of the cameras.
Taylor Swift & Halsey
Whatever was happening on stage, it was making these songstresses quite happy.
Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes
The musical and romantic duo sat close together during the show.
Toni Braxton
The iconic songstress held up a peace sign for the cameras.
Taylor Swift
The songstress was clearly loving whatever was happening on stage.
Selena Gomez, Andrea Swift & Scott Swift
Billy Porter & Taylor Swift
Need a hand to hold? That's what friends are for.
Selena Gomez, Andrea Swift & Scott Swift
The songstress posed with her gal pal Taylor Swift's parents.
Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell & Claudia Sulewski
The trio got comfortable in their seats.
Post Malone
The "Sunflower" star was clearly enjoying the show from the audience with a drink in hand.
Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid
The lovebirds embraced in between snaps on the red carpet.
Misty Copeland & Craig Hall
We want to know the joke!
Rich the Kid & Antonette Willis
The couple shared a sweet smooch on the carpet.
Kelsea Ballerini
The "Unapologetically" songstress blew a kiss to the cameras in her shimmering suit.
Aijia Lise & Andy Grammer
The "Keep Your Head Up" singer had plenty to smile about on the red carpet.
Dan + Shay
This year's Favorite Country Duo winners were clearly excited about their victory.
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish went home with not one, but two first-time wins.