Ally Brooke's New Song "No Good" Will Have You Discoing Into the Dancing With The Stars Finale

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images
Ally Brooke just released a new single!
The Fifth Harmony alum dropped the disco-inspired track "No Good" early Monday morning leading up to the season finale of Dancing With The Stars. In the track, the singer sings about a love she knows is "no good" for her, but she just can't stay away.
In the first verse, Brooke croons, "You put me through hell / But I can't quit you for heaven's sake." In the song's pre-chorus, she sings, "Make a promise that I'm leaving / But my heart only wants what it wants / In the madness what a feeling / I'm hung up should be hanging it up." In the track's chorus, she croons, "You're no good for me / I don't need nobody / Don't need no one / That's no good for me."
This new single is an exciting release for the singer's fans, given that it's her first single that's a completely solo venture. Her previous releases—"Low Key," "Lips Don't Lie" and "Higher"—all had featured artists.
"Low Key" featured Tyga, "Lips Don't Lie" featured A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and "Higher" was a collaboration with Matoma.
Hopefully, this single means a debut solo album isn't far away! Check out the full "No Good" lyric video below.
This bop of a track comes just hours before the season 28 finale of DWTS airs.
After nearly being eliminated in last week's episode (James Van Der Beek was shockingly sent home), Brooke is now gearing up to give her final performance. Amid all of her posts about "No Good" on her Instagram Story, the 26-year-old shared a bittersweet post about the her dancing journey coming to an end.
"Tonight was our last rehearsal," she lamented. "So many emotions that I'm feeling. I cannot express how incredible this whole experience has been for me. This show will forever have a piece of my heart. And so will @sashafarber1. Thank you for being not only a wonderful partner, but a wonderful friend. You have brought the best out of me. And for that, I'll never be able to say thank you enough. I love you Sash. Tomorrow is the finale. Our final dances together. Let's go and shine."
Clearly, DWTS is nothing but good for her.