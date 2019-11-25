Taylor Swift's 2019 AMAs Performance Was Filled With Easter Eggs: Everything You Might've Missed

Taylor Swift delivered a powerful performance at the 2019 American Music Awards!

On Sunday night, the superstar singer took to the stage at the Microsoft Theater while being honored as the Artist of the Decade. In celebration, Swift performed a medley of her hit songs, starting off with "The Man." For the performance, Swift—who has been in the middle of a battle over the rights to her music—wore a shirt with the name of her first six albums on it, sending a moving message with her wardrobe alone.

As Swifties will know, the 29-year-old star took to Tumblr earlier this year to react to the news that record executive Scooter Braun had acquired Big Machine Records, the label under which Swift released her first six award-winning albums. In her message, Swift—who is now signed with Republic Records and Universal Music Group—said she felt "sad and grossed out" by the move, which was coordinated with her longtime collaborator Scott Borchetta.

Then, just days before taking the AMAs stage, Swift returned to social media to call out the duo once again, this time telling her fans that Braun and Borchetta were attempting to block her performance at the ceremony. But, when it came time for her performance on Sunday, Swift didn't reference Braun and Borchetta by name, instead, she let the music and her performance messages do all the talking.