Hoda Kotb Is Engaged to Longtime Love Joel Schiffman

Today is starting off a really great note: Hoda Kotb is engaged to her longtime love Joel Schiffman!

The Today anchor shared the exciting news with co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Craig Melvin and Al Roker on Monday morning's show. "I have to tell you something that a friend of mine, a friend of ours asked me to let you guys in on a secret," the 55-year-old teased. "Well, I'll give you her initials. Her initials are Hoda Kotb and she's engaged!"

Cue the tears, hugs and screams from her surprised friends. "What are you talking about?" said a shocked Guthrie while Melvin pointed to her gorgeous new sparkler and asked, "Was that on the whole time?" (Nope, she had secretly slipped it on while announcing the news.)

During a romantic dinner on the beach, Schiffman popped the question to his love of six years. "I was eating the churros," she recalled. "I was licking the bottom of the bowl. And he was like, ‘I have something else I'd to say.' He said some beautiful things and then he got down on one knee and he said, ‘Will you be my wife?'"