Shawn Mendes' American Music Awards Tribute to "Unbelievable Human" Camila Cabello Will Make You Swoon

She loves it when he calls her unbelievable.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello won big at the 2019 American Music Awards last night. The couple took home the award for Collaboration of the Year for their earworm of a track "Señorita," and to celebrate, the "In My Blood" singer took to Instagram to gush over his love and their win.

As the star wrote, "@amas Thank you everyone thank you so much!! Also @camila_cabello I admire you so much you unbelievable human being thank you for being you. We love u guys." Adorable, much?

While Cabello has yet to post about the win on her own social media, she did give the cutest shout out ever while accepting the award alongside her man.

"Thank you so much to all of our fans! Thank you guys so much for supporting the song," Cabello said. Then, she pulled the ultimate girlfriend move. As she said, "Shout out to Shawn's mom Karen who's watching in Toronto!"