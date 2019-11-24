Kendall Jenner's Famous Friends Really Want Her to Start a Family

by Samantha Schnurr | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 9:23 PM

Kendall Jenner

John Photography/Shutterstock

The votes are in!

Kendall Jenner is no stranger to causing a social media stir and she did so once again on Sunday when she shared snaps of herself hanging out with her nephews, Saint West and Psalm West. It wasn't so much the photos as it was a question she posed to followers that suddenly caught people's attention. 

"Everyone in favor of Fai and i starting a family say 'I'" the 24-year-old quipped in the caption, referencing her pal Fai Khadra, who snapped one of the photos.  

Cue the votes! Sister Kylie Jenner and famous gal pals Gigi Hadidand Hailey Bieber weighed in with enthusiasm. "I SAY YES," Hailey wrote. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashianresponded solely with exclamation points while momager Kris Jennersaid "I" with a heart eyes emoji. 

Photos

Kendall Jenner's Runway Transformation

Currently, Kendall is the only Kardashian-Jenner sibling left to become a parent. Earlier this year, she had the perfect punchline for a kid-filled family photo she posted on Instagram. In response, the supermodel also shared a meme of a woman with a bag over her head and the caption, "Pregnancy is in the air. Me:"

In an interview with Lana Del Reyfor Elle in 2018Kendall admitted, "It's obviously a bit weird that your little sister [Kylie Jenner] is having a baby before you. I didn't expect it to happen like this. But it's beautiful." 

Her own baby plans at the time? "I am ready to wait," she told Vogue last year. "I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29." 

Judging by the latest Instagram post, perhaps she caught a whiff of that baby fever in the air. 

