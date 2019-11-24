See All of Ciara's Sensational Looks at the 2019 AMAs

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 8:59 PM
Ciara's countless outfit changes at tonight's 2019 American Music Awards will inspire you to "Level Up" your wardrobe.
Not only did the R&B songstress totally kill it as the host of tonight's star-studded ceremony, but she delivered one unforgettable ensemble after another. Needless to say, all eyes were on Ciara starting from the moment she stepped foot out onto the AMAs red carpet.
Prior to taking on hosting duties, the "1, 2 Step" performer offered a taste of what she and her all-star glam team were putting together for the event.
"This is a girl's dream," Ciara told E! News exclusively. "I get to change outfits. There is at least five changes. It's not too crazy but it's the right amount. There are going to be so many performers that night so we have to make it all happen! I get to squeeze in some really cool moments of fashion that I'm excited about."
Check out every single look Ciara rocked during the AMAs in our gallery below:
The hostess with the mostess, Ciara, arrived to the 2019 American Music Awards lookin' electric and good as hell. The "I Bet" singer slayed the AMAs red carpet donning an electrifying blue power suit by designer Balmain. The woman of the hour wore her hair in long loose waves that gracefully draped over her oversized blue blazer.
For her second look of the night but her first during the award show ceremony, the host changed out of her electrifying blue ensemble and slipped into something a little more sporty and flashy—rocking some mini gold shorts and a bomber jacket by Bryan Hearns, topping it off with some statement hoop earrings. The 34-year-old also kicked off the award show with a special performance that brought #BlackGirlMagic to the AMAs stage as she performed her new single "Melanin."
The "Goodies" singer served major fierceness in a majestic leopard print gown by Ashi Studio couture. Look at those statement sleeves! Look at that train! And that high ponytail? It's safe to say the songstress did not come to play tonight with these fashion looks.
The "Got Me Good" singer wowed us in this fun and flirty pink mini-dress. The plunging neck-line was just the cherry on top to this curve-hugging design. And those matching strappy pink heels? To die for.
The mother-of-two also showed out in a Georges Hobeika couture jumpsuit that gave us major retro vibes. The orange sparkly and dazzling jumpsuit also features a statement bow at the hip, adding a lot more pizzaz to the fashion look.
It's safe to say, Ciara was definitely living for sparkly and glamorous fashion looks. In this sleek and sexy sheer dress, the singer made our jaws drop. For this look, the "Body Party" singer showed off her amazing figure and wore her hair in a sleek bun.
Our amazing AMAs host was not afraid to play with her fashion choices tonight! In this larger than life dress, the singer was serving some major fringe realness.
Talk about déjà vu! After stepping out of her electric blue getup, the "Ride" singer opted for a similar ensemble but this time in a black and white color block suit.
For her last and final look of the night, the "Level Up" singer did just that in a sophisticated and sultry all-black cropped jumpsuit with mesh panels that accentuated her mid-drift and toned legs. The singer ditched her long loose waves and wore her hair in a sleek and shiny do as she joined the last performer of the night, Shania Twain, on stage to close out the legendary night.
Congrats on an unforgettable show, Ci Ci!
