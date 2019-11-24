Shania Twain's 2019 American Music Awards Medley Will Impress You Very Much

That don't impress me much? Shania Twain definitely wasn't singing about herself.

The iconic songstress took the stage at the 2019 American Music Awards with a medley of her most famous hits, simultaneously proving she's still—and forever—the star we want to hear sing.

Ending the show on a high note, the songstress began her performance seated with a sparkling pink guitar in a matching costume as she sang through some more recent hits, including Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" and Drake's "God's Plan" before bringing her own "You're Still the One" into the mix.

Then, backed by a bevy of dancers donning her signature leopard print on vests with cowboy hats, Twain kicked things up a notch while dancing to "Any Man of Mine" before launching into her infectious track, "That Don't Impress Me Much"