Taylor Swift Makes "Fearless" Fashion Statement During American Music Awards 2019 Performance

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 7:16 PM
When you have pre-award show music drama, just shake it off!
That's exactly what Taylor Swift did Sunday night while performing a medley of her biggest hits at the 2019 American Music Awards.
Despite some bad blood with Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records' Scott Borchetta, the Grammy winner took to the stage inside the Microsoft Theater and performed a variety of new and old favorites including "Trouble," "Lover," "Love Story" and more.
In fact, she made a big statement at the very beginning when she opened up with "The Man." Joined by a group of young female dancers, Taylor let the lyrics and her fashion do the talking as she danced in a white button-down featuring her old album titles including Speak Now, Red and Fearless.
The epic performance, however, was just beginning. When it was time for "Shake It Off," Taylor brought out a few special guests onstage to join her special performance. Camila Cabello and Halsey joined the Grammy winner on stage to remind music fans just how powerful and talented ladies are.
The performance came shortly before Taylor accepted the Artist of the Decade award in front of her peers. The honor was the perfect fit for an artist who has found huge success at the annual award show.
"She's won more #AMAs than anyone this decade…She's a five-time 2019 #AMAs nominee…AND she's performing at this year's #AMAs LIVE on Nov. 24… @taylorswift13 is our ARTIST OF THE DECADE," the AMAs Twitter posted when first announcing the honor.
In fact, Taylor has the chance to break Michael Jackson's record for most wins tonight. The King of Pop has a whopping 24 while T. Swift has a cool 23.
As Taylor's latest album Lover continues to grow in success, all signs point to a very successful 2020 for the beloved pop star.
In addition to receiving 2020 Grammy nominations, the singer will also headline Lover Fest in Los Angeles and Massachusetts this summer. Spoiler alert: Tickets are almost gone.
After all, what's not to love?!
