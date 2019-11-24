BTS Vows to "Strive High" After 2019 American Music Award Wins

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 7:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
BTS

Paula Lobo/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

A round of applause is in order for BTS

While the boy band was not in attendance at the 2019 American Music Awards, the group was still recognized at the annual awards thanks to their win for Favorite Duo or Group—Pop/Rock. The seven performers won against fellow nominees the Jonas Brothers and Panic! at the Disco

Though they couldn't be there to accept in person, the group did record a message for their devoted fans, the BTS Army. 

"Thank you so much. We are really honored to receive such an important and meaningful award," they said. "BTS has been a group for six and a half years and, throughout those years, we've had so many of our dreams somehow manifest into reality and Army, you guys are the ones who make all this possible and we really couldn't have done it without your love and support from all over the world."

They concluded, "We will try our best to live up to it, to strive high and work hard and return your love back to you."

Photos

American Music Awards 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

This marks the second win of the night for the "MIC Drop" singers, who were also honored with the award for Tour of the Year against nominees Ariana Grande, PinkEd Sheeran and Elton John. They're also up for Favorite Social Artist, the category of their first AMA nomination and win last year. 

So, will BTS win every category they were nominated in this year? We'll just have to keep watching to find out. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Taylor Swift, 2019 American Music Awards, Show

Taylor Swift Brings Her Mom and Fellow Swifties to Tears During American Music Awards Speech

Taylor Swift, 2019 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift Makes "Fearless" Fashion Statement During American Music Awards 2019 Performance

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello Delivers Steamy Performance With Shawn Mendes at the 2019 American Music Awards

Ciara, 2019 American Music Awards

Ciara's Kids Rave About Mom's American Music Awards 2019 Performance

Selena Gomez, 2019 American Music Awards

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 American Music Awards

AMAs, 2019 American Music Awards Nominees, Splits

American Music Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Taylor Swift, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Taylor Swift Glitters in Green on the 2019 American Music Awards Red Carpet

TAGS/ BTS , Red Carpet , Music , Awards , 2019 American Music Awards , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.