Post Malone and His Cup of Beer Are the True Stars of the 2019 American Music Awards

Post Malone is living his best life!

During the 2019 American Music Awards, the rapper had a front-row seat to a wide variety of performances.

But as the artist with the most nominations of the night with seven, some may think he would be a little stressed. Oh, you don't know Posty!

When it was time for the Collaboration of the Year award to be announced, Post Malone had the best reaction when Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello beat him out thanks to "Señorita."

With a smile on his face, Post Malone raised his cup of beer—it has to be Bud Light right—and showed no signs of being hurt.