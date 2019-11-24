Ciara's Kids Rave About Mom's American Music Awards 2019 Performance

Anyone else impressed with Ciara's many hats tonight?!

During tonight's 2019 American Music Awards, the hostess with the mostess immediately got fans talking with her red carpet look.

But once the show began, Ciara got the crowd on its feet by performing her latest song "Melanin."

Instead of delivering a monologue or cracking jokes, the singer showed music lovers how it's done while being joined by La La Anthony.

"As a performer, CEO, wife and mom, Future, how did I do?" she asked her son after the performance. "Good," he responded while in the audience. As for daughter Sienna, she also gave two thumbs up when shouting "good" into the microphone.