Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 American Music Awards

by Alyssa Morin & Spencer Lubitz | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 5:27 PM
The tea has been spilled!
On Sunday night, music's biggest stars graced the red carpet and gathered around at the 2019 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Of course, everything from the swoon-worthy fashion to the epic performances—we're looking at you Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez—were a chef's kiss for viewers and audience members alike.
Making the star-studded ceremony even more major was the fact that Ciara hosted the show, the Lover singer was honored with the Artist of the Decade award and legendary singer Shania Twain hit the stage for the first time since 2003 to perform a medley of her iconique tunes. All in all, the 2019 AMAs have been a night to remember.
Aside from the stellar things taking place on-screen, there were certainly many, many moments that weren't captured on camera. Thankfully, if you love getting the tea as much as we do, E! News has you covered!
Billy Porter is the first to arrive inside. He's standing up at his seat gazing over the crowd and looking down at his cell phone while facing the audience with his back to the stage.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp
Celebrities have white paper gift-bags waiting for them at their seats with cookies, bottles of Smart Water and other snacks and goodies.
Kelsea Ballerini is getting her jam on to Selena Gomez's opening performance. She was standing up and dancing hard in her aisle seat. She was loving this performance!
Billie Eilish is clapping hard with her hands over her head for Ciara and her performance.
Christina Aguilera was the last to walk in and make it to her seat just before Selena began performing.
Jenna Dewan thought Ciara's kids were so adorable, she was pointing and smiling when they appeared.
Lauren Jauregui is walking through the lobby area by herself hiking her dress up above her knees so she doesn't trip over it with her heels. She walked into an artists-only area.
The audience had bracelets waiting at their seats, which illuminated with a white light during Lizzos performance.
Jenna Dewan and Brad Goreski had their hands up in the air waving their arms and bracelets back and forth to Lizzo's performance.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp
Shania Twain and her husband are sitting in their seats in the front row on the aisle, and no one else is currently seated in the row. During the commercial break, some fans approached her to say hello and asked if she's ready and excited for tonight. However, she didn't get up for photos or move much. She looks comfortable in her seat.
Damon Sharpe was walking up and down the aisle by himself and waving hello to a few people on his way to his seat.
Ballerini was cupping her hands around her mouth and screaming toward the stage when Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had their arms around each other during their steamy performance.
Lil Nas X was the first to jump out of his seat for Taylor Swift when she was announced the winner for Favorite Album, Pop/Rock. Lil Nas X is also the only celeb currently standing and clapping for Kesha and Big Freedia. Clapping his green-gloved hands along to the rhythm.
Everyone started standing up and screaming and looking at each other once Kesha spoke the first few lines of "Tik Tok." Porter was dancing and getting down to the song with a big smile on his face and singing along to the words.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp
Nick Viall is standing and chatting with AJ Gibson in the aisle during a commercial breaking, before asking his row to get up and allow him back to his seat.
Porter was seen clapping with his arms over his head during Toni Braxton's performance.
Even though the rest of the audience sat down while Carrie Underwood accepted her two awards, Twain remained standing for the duration of her speech, and clapped joyfully for Carrie as she exited the stage.
JC Olivera/Getty Images
Lizzo, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were all brought to their seats before Billie Eilish's performance. When the camera came over to them, Shawn and Camila switched their positions to be as affectionate as possible. Lizzo was the first to stand up for their win and looked at the couple with a big smile, as she waited for them to stand up and accept their award.
Jonathan Bennett is assisting the ushers and handing our bottles of water to VIPs in the front row. Another usher is tossing bags of popcorn from the front of the theater into the audience.
Even though he lost the award to her, Lil Nas X jumped out of his seat when Billie Eilish won for Best New Artist. He was clapping his hands along to "bad guy."
Everyone in the audience began looking at each other and saying "I don't know where my dad went," following Eillish's speech.
JC Olivera/Getty Images
Lizzo and Ballerini were separately dancing and singing along to Halsey during her performance, but half of the audience couldn't see her performance because of the way her set was constructed.
Lizzo began jumping up and down excitedly, pumping her fist in the air as she heard Green Day play the first few notes of Paranoid. She and Underwood are standing next to each other bopping their heads back and forth and singing along to Paranoid. Lizzo is shaking her body front and back.
Post Malone was slapping hands with all the audience members alongside the stage as he exited holding his award for Favorite Album, Rap/Hip-Hop.
Cabello's solo performance is happening inside a much smaller set blocked off to most of the audience; most people are watching on the big screens.
