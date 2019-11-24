Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Are Couple Goals During Red Carpet Debut at 2019 American Music Awards

Oh, it's red carpet official now!

Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid are head over heels as they share a passionate kiss on the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet, just outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles today.

Today also marks the first time they officially walk a red carpet together, so why not give us something to talk about with that kiss?

The happy couple was pictured looking over the moon with one another and in one picture-perfect moment, the two lovebirds shared a steamy kiss. As they walked the red carpet and posed for pictures, the two could be seen smiling at one other and holding each other close. On the red carpet, Dua Lipa also shared with E! News that she feels "really good" about having her boyfriend by her side tonight.

This also isn't the first time the two show off some PDA during an award show. Earlier this month, the two were caught in a picture-perfect moment during the 2019 MTV EMAs.