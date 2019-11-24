Carrie Underwood Is Red Carpet Royalty in Sizzling 2019 American Music Awards Dress

Country music royalty has officially arrived!

The 2019 American Music Awards red carpet got a whole lot hotter Sunday night when Carrie Underwood arrived in a fabulous ensemble.

Before the show began, the American Idol winner turned heads for all the right reasons in her sparkling purple gown that revealed plenty of leg.

She completed her look with gold heels and a matching necklace as she let her hair down for the evening.

It's about to be a special night for the singer who recently hosted the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville. Not only is Carrie presenting one of the biggest awards of the night, she is also nominated for Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album thanks to Cry Pretty.