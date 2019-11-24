Lizzo's Insanely Tiny Purse Makes a Big Statement at the 2019 American Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 4:23 PM

Lizzo, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

It's been said before but we'll say it again: Lizzo is 100 percent that bitch!

The 31-year-old songstress made a huge splash at the 2019 American Music Awards with her larger-than-life mini dress by Valentino. From the billowing ruffles that flowed throughout the design to its vivid bright-orange color, the "Good as Hell" singer looked... well, good as hell.

Along with her fun and flirty number, it was Lizzo's insanely tiny Valentino purse that stole the show and made everyone's heads turn. According to the songstress the handbag, which is also a Valentino design, is custom and there are only three in the world.

While on the red carpet, the 31-year-old star joked she had tampons, "a flask of tequila" and "some condoms" stuffed inside. Additionally, the "Truth Hurts" singer took to Instagram to show off her jaw-dropping accessory.

"bag big enough for my fucks to give," she cheekily wrote in her post, alongside a photo of her holding it up for all to see. "Big body bitch in a Valentin-HO custom look for."

Photos

American Music Awards 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

Aside from her statement-making handbag, the rest of Lizzo's lewk was on-point.

The "Good as Hell" singer threw on dazzling jewelry pieces, chic white sandal heels and even had flashy bedazzled nails that were really a chef's kiss to her overall outfit.

Of course, it seems Lizzo pulled out all of the stops for this fanciful affair, considering she'll be hitting the 2019 AMAs stage and performing for the first time live at the star-studded event. Other performers tonight include Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Shania Twain and so many others.

Before the show officially kicks off at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, stay updated on the winners, major red carpet moments and more. Read all about it, here.

