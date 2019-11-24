Ciara Steals the Show on 2019 American Music Awards Red Carpet in Electrifying Blue Outfit

The hostess with the mostess has arrived and she's lookin' electric.

Before hosting the 2019 American Music Awards, Ciara hit the red carpet outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While hubby Russell Wilson was unable to show his support in person because of his NFL schedule, the "I Bet" singer slayed the carpet all by herself. But she won't be alone tonight, her children will be cheering her on from the audience!

The 34-year-old singer stunned during the red carpet clad in an all-blue power suit and wearing her luscious hair in long loose waves.

Stepping out in Balmain, the woman of the hour looked radiant in her bell-bottoms, oversized blazer and pulled the whole look together with what seems to be an oversized necklace that's pulling double duty as a bralette.

It's safe to say Ciara is bound to be making a lot of best-dressed lists tonight. Now, we can't wait to see what other looks she has in store for us throughout the star-studded night!