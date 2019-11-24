Selena Gomez's Emerald Gown Is Making Everyone Green With Envy at the 2019 American Music Awards

Look at her now!

Selena Gomez is lighting up the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards with her swoon-worthy ensemble. While the 27-year-old singer has taken a lot of fashion risks this year, it seems she wanted to push the boundaries even more for the star-studded event.

It certainly paid off!

For the fanciful affair, the "Look at Her Now" songstress sashayed across the red carpet in a vibrant green Versace cocktail dress that featured a body-hugging silhouette and chic gold medal buttons. Making her already eye-catching strapless dress pop even more, Selena accessorized with a statement diamond necklace by Roberto Coin, matching lime green satin heels and a bold beauty look.

Of course, tonight is extra special for the 27-year-old star considering she'll hit the stage to perform two of her new songs, "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now." It also marks her first televised performance in two years, which means this kind of experience needed an equally major fashion moment.