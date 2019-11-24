American Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

When it comes to the American Music Awards, celebs always bring their A game—and this year is no exception!

The annual award show has always been the perfect time to make a fashion statement. And at tonight's 47th annual ceremony hosted by Ciara, we can expect nothing less than show-stopping looks, performances and moments.

This year's ceremony is bringing music's biggest names together for an unforgettable night. Selena Gomez will be returning to the AMAs stage for her first televised performance in two years. Also taking the stage will be AMAs' Artist of the Decade recipient Taylor Swift.

This year is sure to be heavy on the girl power with the remaining star-studded artist line-up including Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa.

But before these highly-anticipated performances get us up and dancing the night away, we have to talk about all the amazing looks hitting the red carpet.