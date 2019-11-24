Love & Hip Hop's Safaree and Erica Mena Threw the Most Fabulous Met Gala-Themed Baby Shower

These two parents-to-be sure know how to throw a baby shower!

The Love & Hip Hop duo, Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels threw the most lavish and extravagant baby shower we've seen in a while. The parents-to-be hosted a Met Gala-themed baby shower on Saturday, Nov. 23, to celebrate the arrival of their first child together, a baby girl.

Erica and Safaree first confirmed they were expecting in October and quickly thereafter, the happy couple also tied the knot. Now, they're celebrating all their blessings accordingly.

The 38-year-old rapper and the 32-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram to share all the best moments from the fun-filled night. From the looks of it, it was all in the details for their Met Gala-themed baby shower.

From pink balloons, pink roses, designer baby clothes, portraits of the very pregnant mother-to-be, a baby carriage and belly cast adorned in more pink roses, to even serving donuts at their party—the shower was definitely one to remember.

But what really had us speechless was Erica's baby shower lewk. The Love & Hip Hop star donned a beautiful rose-colored gown by fashion designer Karen Sabag. Her dress was fun, flirty and glamorous all in one. From the sexy high thigh-slit, the feather-adorned off-shoulder and a sleeve adorned in Swarovski crystals and white water pearls, Erica's dress was nothing but breathtaking.