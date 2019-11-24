Inside Miley Cyrus' "Silent" 27th Birthday Celebration With Cody Simpson

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 11:17 AM
This weekend, Miley Cyrus turned 27 and celebrated in Nashville with her loved ones, including beau Cody Simpson. It was her first "quiet" birthday.
Earlier this month, E! News learned that the singer had undergone vocal cord surgery. Doctors told her she must rest her voice and remain silent for the next few weeks.
"I will never forget my silent 27th birthday," Miley wrote on her Instagram Story on Sunday, alongside a photo of her leaning over to blow out her birthday candles on top of a heart-shaped chocolate frosted birthday cake. "Thanks to my friends and family who made it so special!"
She also posted a photo of her and Cody, 22, sitting together at her birthday dinner, with her wearing a gold paper crown and texting and him digging into his meal.
"A silent birthday looks like this," she wrote, adding, "I have an App that helps me communicate but it really botches the comedic timing."
On Saturday, Cody posted a mirror selfie video of him and Miley smiling, writing, "Happy birthday baby. Thanks for being you."
He also shared a pic of him and Miley hugging, writing, "B'day angel."
Instagram / Miley Cyrus
The two pop stars, who began dating more than a month and a half ago, recently became the target of breakup rumors, seemingly spurred by a short break in social media posts featuring each other.
Instagram / Miley Cyrus
A source told E! News recently, "Miley and Cody saw each other last week when he visited her in Tennessee. They are fine and are still dating. Miley has been resting from her vocal surgery but has been in touch and seen Cody recently."
"Miley always made it clear to Cody that she likes to have freedom and he always understood the dynamic of the relationship," the insider continued. "They have been friends for years and will always be, and are currently fine and on great terms."
