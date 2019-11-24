Sarah Hyland Gets the Sweetest Birthday Tribute From Wells Adams

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019

Ah, l'amour.

Sarah Hyland celebrated her 29th birthday on Sunday and received a sweet tribute from her fiancé, Wells Adams. The Bachelor Nation star posted on his Instagram page a photo of the two kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower during a recent trip to Paris.

"Happy birthday to my bride to be," he wrote. "Thank you for being so smart. Thank you for being so funny. Thank you for being so beautiful. Thank you for being so perfect and thank you for always lighting up my Eiffel Tower. Love, The luckiest guy in the world."

"I'm the lucky one," Hyland replied. "You make my louvre happy."

Adams also posted on his Instagram Story several more photo of Hyland on their trip to France.

"Happy birthday to his beautiful creature!" he wrote.

She also wrote on her own Instagram page, "Today is the first day of my last year in my third decade of life... I'm just as confused as you are..."

Adams had proposed to the Modern Family actress in July with a Lorraine Schwartz oval-cut diamond engagement ring, which she had picked out herself.

The two celebrated their upcoming nuptials at an engagement party with friends and family in October.

 

They have not announced a wedding date.

