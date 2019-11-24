Ryan Reynolds Steals the Show on SNL as Will Ferrell Returns to Host

NBC
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 8:39 AM
What would make SNL even better? How about Ryan Reynolds?
The Deadpool actor and star of the new film 6 Underground made a few cameos on the NBC sketch comedy series as former cast member Will Ferrell returned to his old stomping grounds to host the show for the fifth time.
Reynolds made his first appearance on Saturday's program during Ferrell's monologue, while sitting among in the studio audience.
"Excuse me, but you look a lot like Ryan Reynolds," Ferrell told him.
"Yeah, I get that a lot," Reynolds joked.
"Is it you?" Ferrell asked.
"Yes, it's me," Reynolds replied.
"Oh," Ferrell said. "Oh wow, OK. Cool. Welcome to the show."
Reynolds then told him he was a big fan of his.
"I didn't know you were gonna be there," Ferrell said. "Yeah. OK."
Reynolds' presence appeared to continue to distract the host during his monologue and he acted even more nervous when the actor told him his wife Blake Lively was watching at home.
"And she likes me too?" Ferrell asked.
"Probably more than me," Reynolds said, eliciting a giggle and more awkwardness from Ferrell.
The host later launched into a Tracy Morganimpression, and the actor himself later appeared on stage with him.
This isn't Reynolds' first appearance on SNL; he hosted the show in 2009 and made a cameo on it in 2017.
Watch Ferrell's monologue below:
Reynolds also popped up again later in the program on Weekend Update, appearing in an X-rated Thanksgiving-themed segment with cast member Alex Moffatt and co-anchor Colin Jost. During the sketch, Reynolds made mention of his "wang," calling it a "skin Slinky." Jost later referred to the two men as his "two best friends."
Reynolds was married to Jost's fiancée, actress Scarlett Johansson, between 2008 and 2011.
Johansson is set to host SNL for the sixth time on December 14.
