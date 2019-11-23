Billie Eilish Has Something to Say to The "Grown Men" That Booed Her After Her Appearance On Jimmy Kimmel

Billie Eilish isn't here for grown men acting childish.

Earlier this week the 17-year-old breakthrough artist made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and opened up about dealing with fame at such a young age, being nominated for several Grammys (and breaking records doing so), performing at the 2019 American Music Awards (where she'll perform for the first at an award show) and on why she's looking forward to turning the big 1-8.

While her interview with Jimmy Kimmel went smoothly, the same could not be said for what happened after her appearance. On Saturday morning, the "Bad Guy" singer took to Instagram to give a piece of her mind to the "grown men that booed me and called me a 'little bitch'" after she left JKL. After she left the studio, Eilish said she was swarmed by a group of paparazzi who booed her after she refused to take photos and sign autographs.

It was all caught in a video that has been shared online—but there are always two sides to a story.

"The only reason I'm making this video is that I saw a video of this all happening and I just wanted to clarify what actually happened... because if you watch the video it looks like I'm walking by a bunch of fans and completely ignoring them and not saying 'Hi' to them, which is not what happened," the Highland Park native clarified via an Instagram Story.