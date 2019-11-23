Cody Simpson's Sweet Birthday Message to Miley Cyrus Will Make You Swoon

Sagittarius season is officially here!

Fellow Sag, Miley Cyrus is celebrating her 27th birthday with a special someone by her side, Cody Simpson. While two are keeping quiet about how they plan to celebrate the "Slide Away" singer's special day, the Australian star couldn't help but gush over the birthday girl.

"Happy birthday baby," Simpson captioned his Instagram post on Saturday afternoon, alongside a video of him and Miley smiling from ear-to-ear. "Thanks for being you."

In the video, the dynamic duo looked like they were having a low-key day with each other. The "Mother's Daughter" songstress dressed in a simple white tank that she accessorized with statement necklaces. Moreover, her face was glowing for the Gods, as she appeared to skip the makeup and let her smooth, supple skin shine through.

Cody also donned casual attire for their hangout and opted for a black long-sleeve shirt and flashy jewelry.