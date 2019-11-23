Why Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Feeling Extra ''Thankful'' to be Married to Chris Pratt

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Nov. 23, 2019 2:26 PM
Katherine Schwarzenegger is feeling extra thankful these days.
On Saturday, the 29-year-old author took a few moments on Instagram to gush over her husband, Chris Pratt. While the two lovebirds were already the definition of relationship goals, Katherine's latest heartwarming post proves why they continue to hold that title.
"Coming up on Thanksgiving week and feeling so thankful and excited to be with my family and loved ones. I know this week comes with a lot of mixed feelings for people about returning home, traveling and missing loved ones," she began her lengthy Instagram caption, alongside a photo of her and Chris bike riding.
"Everyone needs a little extra love as they navigate their way through this time," she continued. "This holiday is my second favorite holiday (Christmas has my # 1 spot) and I love the message around this holiday of being thankful, but also gathering together with your friends, family and those who don't have a place to go."
With that in mind, the 29-year-old star then shared why she's "grateful" to call the Guardians of the Galaxy actor her husband.
Instagram / Chris Pratt
"Today, I am grateful for this bike ride with my wonderful husband and seeing the colors of the fall leaves," she expressed. "While we were riding our bikes, he said let's give out real honest compliments to people we pass and see what happens. We did, and not only did random compliments surprise people on the bike path, they also made us feel good."
She continued, "This also reminded me how thankful I am to be married to someone who thinks of kind ways to make the world a better place. Happy Saturday."
While the 40-year-old actor didn't toot his own horn in the comment section about his sweet idea, he did "like" her Instagram post.
However, his mother-in-law, Maria Shriver shared her thoughts with a heartwarming response. "So sweet such great wise message !!we. Cant wait to see you we are excited you are coming home."
This marks the couple's first Thanksgiving as a married couple. Earlier this week, a source told E! News the pair plan to expand their family in the new year, so the holidays will certainly be a lot more fun!
Chris shares a 7-year-old son, Jack Pratt, with his ex-wife Anna Faris.
"Katherine and Chris have been very open about wanting kids soon," the insider previously shared. "She's expressed she'd love to be pregnant in early 2020."
The source continued, "Chris has a busy year coming up with filming, but both of them are ready to start this next chapter and bring a baby into their happy marriage."
No matter what the couple decides in the upcoming year, it looks like their relationship is stronger than ever.
