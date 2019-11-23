Inside Hailey Bieber's Intimate Birthday Celebration With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber was "too tired" for a large party to celebrate her 23rd birthday, so she opted for a cozy, romantic night at home with her husband, Justin Bieber.

The 25-year-old pop star posted photos and videos of their pair's intimate celebration on Friday evening on his Instagram Story. He showcased the impressive array of flower bouquets his wife received from friends and a diamond watch she received as a gift.

The two enjoyed what appeared to be a seafood dinner well as wine and desserts, including a colorful birthday cake, cupcakes and donuts.

The sweets marked a well-deserved treat: Hailey had started the day with a workout at a gym, after which she headed to get herself a green juice, an eyewitness told E! News.

On Friday afternoon, Hailey and Justin had lunch at Nobu in Malibu. They sat at a table on the deck, overlooking the ocean. Hailey enjoyed a beer with her meal, and paused every once in a while to read birthday messages on her phone, the eyewitness said.

"She seemed happy and was readjusting her makeup and making kissy lips over at Justin," the insider added. "They had a two hour lunch and stayed to relax by the water for awhile. Then Hailey drove them home."

Photos

Inside Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Beverly Hills Home

See photos of Justin and Hailey Bieber's celebration of her birthday:

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, birthday

BACKGRID

Birthday Lunch

Hailey and Bieber dine at Nobu.

Hailey Bieber, Birthday, Justin Bieber, Instagram

Instagram / Justin Bieber

What a View

Hailey and Bieber enjoy their lunch at Nobu.

Hailey Bieber, Birthday, Justin Bieber, Instagram

Instagram / Justin Bieber

Dinner Time

Yum!

Hailey Bieber, Birthday, Justin Bieber, Instagram

Instagram / Hailey Bieber

Drink Up

The boy has got his own wine!

Hailey Bieber, Birthday, Justin Bieber, Instagram

Instagram / Hailey Bieber

Happy Birthday

Hailey received this birthday cake.

Hailey Bieber, Birthday, Justin Bieber, Instagram

Instagram / Hailey Bieber

Anyone for a Donut?

Or a cupcake?

Hailey Bieber, Birthday, Justin Bieber, Instagram

Instagram / Justin Bieber

Flower Power

Hailey received many flower bouquets.

Hailey Bieber, Birthday, Justin Bieber, Instagram

Instagram / Justin Bieber

So Many Flowers

Flowers, flowers everywhere.

Hailey Bieber, Birthday, Justin Bieber, Instagram

Instagram / Justin Bieber

Me-Ow

One of Justin and Hailey's cats was very intrigued by the flowers.

Hailey Bieber, Birthday, Justin Bieber, Instagram

Instagram / Hailey Bieber

All You Need

...is love. And Wine.

Hailey Bieber, Birthday, Justin Bieber, Instagram

Instagram / Justin Bieber

Bling Alert

Someone got some bling on her birthday!

Hailey Bieber, Birthday, Justin Bieber, Instagram

Instagram / Justin Bieber

A Hitchhiker

Justin and Hailey find a stink bug on their blanket.

Hailey Bieber, Birthday, Justin Bieber, Instagram

Instagram / Justin Bieber

Bugged Out

...and Justin has some fun with that.

Hailey Bieber, Birthday, Justin Bieber, Instagram

Instagram / Justin Bieber

Netflix and Chill?

Time to settle down for the night.

Hailey Bieber, Birthday, Justin Bieber, Instagram

Instagram / Justin Bieber

Martin and Chill?

TV re-runs it is.

