Inside Hailey Bieber's Intimate Birthday Celebration With Justin Bieber

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Nov. 23, 2019 9:34 AM
Hailey Bieber was "too tired" for a large party to celebrate her 23rd birthday, so she opted for a cozy, romantic night at home with her husband, Justin Bieber.
The 25-year-old pop star posted photos and videos of their pair's intimate celebration on Friday evening on his Instagram Story. He showcased the impressive array of flower bouquets his wife received from friends and a diamond watch she received as a gift.
The two enjoyed what appeared to be a seafood dinner well as wine and desserts, including a colorful birthday cake, cupcakes and donuts.
The sweets marked a well-deserved treat: Hailey had started the day with a workout at a gym, after which she headed to get herself a green juice, an eyewitness told E! News.
On Friday afternoon, Hailey and Justin had lunch at Nobu in Malibu. They sat at a table on the deck, overlooking the ocean. Hailey enjoyed a beer with her meal, and paused every once in a while to read birthday messages on her phone, the eyewitness said.
"She seemed happy and was readjusting her makeup and making kissy lips over at Justin," the insider added. "They had a two hour lunch and stayed to relax by the water for awhile. Then Hailey drove them home."
See photos of Justin and Hailey Bieber's celebration of her birthday:
BACKGRID
Hailey and Bieber dine at Nobu.
Instagram / Justin Bieber
Hailey and Bieber enjoy their lunch at Nobu.
Instagram / Justin Bieber
Yum!
Article continues below
Instagram / Hailey Bieber
The boy has got his own wine!
Instagram / Hailey Bieber
Hailey received this birthday cake.
Instagram / Hailey Bieber
Or a cupcake?
Article continues below
Instagram / Justin Bieber
Hailey received many flower bouquets.
Instagram / Justin Bieber
Flowers, flowers everywhere.
Instagram / Justin Bieber
One of Justin and Hailey's cats was very intrigued by the flowers.
Article continues below
Instagram / Hailey Bieber
...is love. And Wine.
Instagram / Justin Bieber
Someone got some bling on her birthday!
Instagram / Justin Bieber
Justin and Hailey find a stink bug on their blanket.
Article continues below
Instagram / Justin Bieber
...and Justin has some fun with that.
Instagram / Justin Bieber
Time to settle down for the night.
Instagram / Justin Bieber
TV re-runs it is.
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?