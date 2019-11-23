Cardi B and Offset's Daughter Kulture Celebrates Parents' Grammy Nomination in the Cutest Way

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Nov. 23, 2019 8:15 AM
Kulture Kiari is so proud of her mommy and daddy!
Cardi B and husband Offet's were recently nominated for a 2020 Grammy for Best Rap Performance for their track "Clout." Cardi posted on her Instagram page on Friday night a video of their 1-year-old daughter joining in the celebration by dancing to the song while wearing an outfit that includes a brown fur hooded coat, and sporting a huge, adorable smile!
"Happy Friday!!! KK fav song got nominated.❤️....She so New York but was born in Georgia," the rapper wrote.
This marked the only Grammy nomination for Cardi and Offset for next year's ceremony. Last year, she won Best Rap Album for her Invasion of Privacy and was also nominated for Album of the Year, Record of the Year for her and Bad Bunny and J Balvin's track "I Like It," Best Rap Performance for "Be Careful" and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her and Maroon 5's song "Girls Like You."
Watch Cardi's video of Kulture below:
Check out a full list of 2010 Grammy nominations.
The 2020 Grammy Awards will air live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.
