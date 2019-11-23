John Legend Is the "Sexiest Elf Alive" in Tonight Show Christmas Music Ad Parody

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Nov. 23, 2019 7:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

John Legend has an even better title than "Sexiest Man Alive!"

On a Christmas music ad parody on NBC's Tonight Show on Friday, a week after he was given the annual title and honor by People magazine, the singer debuted a new character, Sexiest Elf Alive, with a sexy costume to boot.

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon teased a fictional new album of the same name, which he said contains "the sexiest, sultriest, nastiest Christmas songs out there."

"Do you love Christmas music but wish it was less cheerful and more sexy?" Fallon asked. "When then, you naughty minx. Your dirty Christmas wish just came true."

Legend performed naughty renditions of "Jingle Bells" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"—who, by the way, was envied by the other reindeer for a very X-rated reason, and also teased a few seconds of the revised track "All I Want for Christmas Is My First Three-Way."

Fallon also teased songs such as "Oh Ho-ly Night," "Silver Balls" and "Frosty the Blowman."

Photos

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

Watch John Legend perform as the "Sexiest Elf Alive":

Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen had teased his appearance as the "Sexiest Elf Alive" on Instagram earlier on Friday.

John Legend, Tonight Show

NBC

Trending Stories

Latest News
Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Denim Outfits

Why Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake Can't Say Bye, Bye, Bye to Their Iconic Denim Look

Selena Gomez, AMAs, 2016 American Music Awards, Arrivals

Selena Gomez's Best Fashion Looks Over the Years Proves She's the Queen of the Red Carpet

E-Comm: HGG, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Lady Gaga, 2013 American Music Awards

See the Wildest American Music Awards Fashion Looks to Ever Hit the Red Carpet

Millbrook Twins

The Devastating Story Behind The Disappearance of the Millbrook Twins

E-Comm: Best Black Friday Fashion Deals

Best Black Friday Fashion Deals 2019

Ecomm: Wayfair Black Friday Deals

Best Wayfair Black Friday Deals 2019

TAGS/ John Legend , Jimmy Fallon , The Tonight Show , , Christmas , Holidays , Top Stories , Music , Apple News , Funny
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.