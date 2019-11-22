Princess Love and Ray J's Drama Escalates Over Accusations of Partying With ''Escorts and Strippers''

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 6:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

"What's in the dark always comes to light"

Those are the wise words that came from Ray J's wife Princess Love on Friday night. Following nearly a week of back and forth on social media, the Love & Hip Hop star came forward to level another accusation at her husband. This time around, she's claiming he enjoyed a night of debauchery while she was in another room with their daughter, Melody. To be precise, she told her Instagram followers, "A man will have a whole wife, kid and baby on the way and start an argument with you... just to go to his other hotel room to party with escorts and strippers." 

Princess Love previously discussed these allegations in an Instagram Live on Friday afternoon, but at that time there was no mention of strippers or escorts. It seems all she knew was that he allegedly had an "extra phone" so that other women could contact him. She also said that she planned on filing for divorce from the star.

Watch

Kim Kardashian West Calls Ex Ray J a Pathological Liar

While Princess Love's Instagram Live created many questions—like did Ray J really party with strippers?—it also answered to the more confusing aspects of this story. 

Ray J, Princess Love

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

For example, on Thursday night Ray J took to his own Instagram to claim they never left Las Vegas and they had been staying at their hotel the whole time. This was contradicted by the fact that he said he missed his daughter, who he claimed, moments before, was with him. Now, it's clear they technically never left Las Vegas, he just disappeared for almost an entire day and Princess Love assumed he left her "stranded," causing her to check into a different hotel. 

So far, it appears Princess Love remains in Las Vegas with Melody and will for the time being, seeing as she's nearly nine months pregnant and could give birth at literally any moment. Moreover, it doesn't seem that she has filed for divorce yet

Ray J has yet to respond to her allegations, but judging by this past week, he will likely go on Instagram to share his side of the story in the coming hours, so stay tuned. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kandi Burruss

Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss Welcomes Baby No. 3 Via Surrogate

Fuller House, Candace Cameron Bure

Fuller House's Final Season Trailer Has the Fullest House of All

Iggy Azalea, Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti's Home Burglarized of More Than $350,000 in Jewelry

Victoria Fuller, The Bachelor

The Bachelor Contestant Victoria Fuller Slams ''Rumors'' About Her Past

Prince Andrew

Why Prince Andrew's Retreat From His Royal Duties Was the Only Option He Had Left

Tom Hanks Says Mister Rogers Role Was "Terrifying"

Chrishell Stause, Justin Hartley, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Justin Hartley Files for Divorce From Wife Chrishell After 2 Years of Marriage

TAGS/ Breakups , Controversy , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.