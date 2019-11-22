Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti's Home Burglarized of More Than $350,000 in Jewelry

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 6:36 PM

Iggy Azalea, Playboi Carti

KCS Presse / MEGA

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti's Atlanta home was recently burglarized, E! News can confirm. 

The rapper and her boyfriend reported more than $350,000 in jewelry were stolen from the rental property last Sunday, Nov. 17. Among the missing items included a plethora of high-end watches, chains, rings, earrings and bracelets. 

Interestingly enough, a $35,000 diamond engagement ring was also takenfueling ongoing rumors that Iggy and Playboi are engaged. 

According to the incident report obtained by E! News, Iggy told authorities she was home alone when the burglary took place. The "Mo Bounce" performer heard footsteps coming from a different floor, but thought it could have been Playboi who entered through an unlocked back door. 

Iggy Azalea Is Engaged to Playboi Carti

In an interview with Fader, Playboi confirmed that he and the rapper moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles together last December. 

"Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody. It was over with," he shared at the time. "I support everything she does."

E! News has reached out to both Iggy and Playboy's camps for comment.

