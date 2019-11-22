Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti's Home Burglarized of More Than $350,000 in Jewelry

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti's Atlanta home was recently burglarized, multiple outlets reported Friday.

According to local news station WSB-TV, the rapper and her boyfriend reported more than $350,000 in jewelry were stolen from the rental property last Sunday, Nov. 17. Among the missing items included a plethora of high-end watches, chains, rings and bracelets.

Interestingly enough, a $35,000 diamond engagement ring was also reportedly taken—fueling ongoing rumors that Iggy and Playboi are engaged.

TMZ cites law enforcement sources who claim Iggy told authorities she was home alone when the burglary took place. The "Mo Bounce" performer reportedly heard footsteps but didn't think anything of it at the time. She also reported leaving her back door unlocked for Playboi.