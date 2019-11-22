Justin Hartley Files for Divorce From Wife Chrishell After 2 Years of Marriage

Justin Hartleyhas filed for divorce from wife Chrishell Stause after just two years of marriage.

According to court papers obtained by E! News, the This Is Us star filed for divorce from his wife of two years at a Los Angeles courthouse on Friday afternoon. He cites the reason for their split as "irreconcilable differences." Interestingly enough, he also claims their date of separation was July 8, 2019, despite the fact that they've made appearances as a couple numerous times since then. Moreover, Justin doesn't wish to give Chrishell spousal support and requests she pays for attorney fees.  

Both Chrishell and Justin have yet to comment publicly on their split. 

News of their divorce comes as a total surprise considering the couple was last seen together a week ago. Moreover, this past October the pair celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary together, although their lack of posts commemorating the important occasion might've been an overlooked warning sign. 

In total, the This Is Us and Days of Our Lives stars spent nearly six years of their lives together. This upcoming January would've marked their 6th anniversary since they started dating. 

Chrishell and Justin first met when she worked with his ex-wife Lindsay Hartley on the set of the long-running soap opera All My Children

Years later, the two actors ended up dating and made their debut as a couple in January 2014. One thing led to another and the pair was married after just three years of being in a relationship.

In a May interview, Chrishell revealed they were thinking of having kids, but didn't "know when" they planned to welcome their first child together. She explained, "I have a stepdaughter [Justin's 15-year-old Isabella], so we've got our hands full with high school."

