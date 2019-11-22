Beck Says No, He's Actually Not a Scientologist

Beck wants to debunk a longtime rumor: The alternative rock star doesn't, contrary to popular belief, actually practice Scientology.

He was, however, born into the religion, somewhat. So that's where it's at.

Beck, 49, singer was born to a Jewish mother, artist Bibbe Hansen, and Scientologist father, Canadian composer David Campbell.

"I think there's a misconception that I am a Scientologist. I'm not a Scientologist. I don't have any connection or affiliation with it," Beck told The Sydney Morning Herald in what marked his first comments in years about the longtime rumor. "My father has been a Scientologist for a long time, but I've pretty much just focused on my music and my work for most of my life, and tended to do my own thing...I think it's just something people ran with."

Beck's interview was published on Friday, the same day he released his 14th studio album, Hyperspace.