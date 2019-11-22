Khloe Kardashian Is ''Worried'' But ''in Touch'' With Ex French Montana Amid Hospitalization

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 2:33 PM

French Montana, Khloe Kardashian

Who said exes can't be friends?

It's been quite some time since Khloe Kardashian and French Montanasplit up—over five years to be exact—but there's nothing but love between the two exes. Time after time, the two stars have proven to be great friends to one another, with French frequently being spotted at various Kardashian family events, like Kourtney Kardashian's birthday. 

And now, with the rapper in the hospital due to stomach and cardiac issues, it appears that friendship is stronger than ever. A source tells E! News, "Khloe has been in touch with French. She heard the news and was concerned about him."

As E! News reported last night, the 35-year-old was rushed to the hospital after experiencing nausea, stomach pains and an elevated heart rate. He was expected to be released early Friday, but he continues to experience stomach pains and remains in the hospital where doctors can continue to monitor his heart. 

Tristan Thompson Reportedly Trying to Win Khloe Kardashian Back

The source shares that with the star still in the hospital the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star felt inclined to "make sure he is going to be ok and see if he needs anything."

"She is still worried about him and hoping he gets some good news and they figure out what's going on," the insider reveals.

This likely means a lot to French Montana, who just this year said he and Khloe shared a "real" love. In an August interview, the star said, "When the love was like that, it's always going to be like that. Friendship after a relationship is something that's real hard to do, and I'm glad we've been able to do it."

We're wish French a speedy recovery!

