Khloe Kardashian Is ''Worried'' But ''in Touch'' With Ex French Montana Amid Hospitalization

Who said exes can't be friends?

It's been quite some time since Khloe Kardashian and French Montanasplit up—over five years to be exact—but there's nothing but love between the two exes. Time after time, the two stars have proven to be great friends to one another, with French frequently being spotted at various Kardashian family events, like Kourtney Kardashian's birthday.

And now, with the rapper in the hospital due to stomach and cardiac issues, it appears that friendship is stronger than ever. A source tells E! News, "Khloe has been in touch with French. She heard the news and was concerned about him."

As E! News reported last night, the 35-year-old was rushed to the hospital after experiencing nausea, stomach pains and an elevated heart rate. He was expected to be released early Friday, but he continues to experience stomach pains and remains in the hospital where doctors can continue to monitor his heart.