Sam Hunt Apologizes for Making a ''Poor and Selfish Decision'' After DUI Arrest

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 2:19 PM

 Sam Hunt is accepting responsibility for his actions. 

More than 24 hours after the country music star was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, he's addressing the matter publicly for the first time. 

"Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend's show in downtown Nashville," Hunt tweeted Friday. "It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won't happen again." 

According to the arrest warrant obtained by E! News, authorities pulled over Hunt after he was spotted driving on the wrong side of the road. Officers described smelling an "an obvious odor consistent with alcoholic beverage" coming from inside the car, and said there were two empty beer cans next to Hunt. 

Additionally, Hunt was reported to have a .173 blood alcohol content and showed "numerous signs of impairment on all tests conducted."

The "Body Like a Back Road Singer" made $2,500 bond and was released from the Metro-Davidson County Detention Facility at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Sam Hunt

Jeff Schear/Getty Images for CBS RADIO

Hunt's night out began between 9:00 - 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, when he and a group of four friends spent approximately two hours at a restaurant-bar in Nashville.

"A lot of people at the restaurant knew who he was," a source told E! News exclusively. "He was very nice and was buying drinks for people in the restaurant [and] bar. Sam was making sure everyone had a good time."

Hunt will face the consequences of his actions during a court date set for January 17, 2020. 

