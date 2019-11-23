The Devastating Story Behind The Disappearance of the Millbrook Twins

Sturgis, who was 12 when her sisters disappeared, started a quest to get the case reopened in 2004, regularly calling the sheriff's department and trying to get local law enforcement involved.

"I had been trying for years to get the police to help us look for them and I was always told there was nothing they could do," she told the Huffington Post in 2013. "They said the case was closed and there was no missing children report."

But she didn't give up, and on June 5, 2013, Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree—who had just been elected in 2012—announced he was reopening the case.

"We think a terrible injustice has been done for the last 20 years," he told the Huffington Post at the time. "For some unknown reason they were removed from the system, but there is no report indicating why they were removed. So for the last 20 years they have not been in the system."

Added Sturgis, "I figured someone was bound to listen. I finally got the sheriff on the phone and the next day he told me he was going to reopen the case."

But, as she told News 12 this month, "So from 1991 to 2013, nobody was looking for my sisters. Nobody. Not the sheriff. Nobody. Period. Nobody but family."